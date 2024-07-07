‘I can see him leaving’ – BBC pundit suggests Liverpool might accept £100m+ for one player

Clinton Morrison has claimed that Liverpool might cash on in one player this summer if a nine-figure offer is made to them.

The Reds fended off a £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League for Mo Salah last year and, according to The Mirror on Friday, have no intention of selling him now even if he doesn’t sign a new contract, having just entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

However, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Liverpool Echo), the ex-Birmingham striker suggested that LFC’s heads could be turned if another big-money proposal comes their way, despite the Egyptian’s ‘ridiculous’ scoring record at Anfield.

Morrison said: “No Liverpool fan or the new manager coming in would want to lose Salah. His numbers playing from the right-hand side are fantastic. His numbers are ridiculous.

“Will they be able to get a player who can replicate what Salah can do? But he is getting to that age where if you get over £100m for him, I can see him leaving this summer.”

Liverpool fans are probably fed up to the back teeth of hearing pundits advocating the sale of Salah this summer due to his age and his contract situation.

In most cases, it’d be foolhardly not to accept £100m+ for a 32-year-old with less than a year remaining on their existing deal. However, in this instance, we’re not talking about any normal footballer.

The Egyptian King is still an ever-reliable scoring machine for the Reds, netting 25 times last season despite his form tailing off towards the latter weeks of the campaign, and his record of 211 goals in seven years on Merseyside is staggering.

It’s all well and good to claim that the time has come for Liverpool to take the money for Salah and reinvest it elsewhere, but that’d only be a smart business decision if the subsequent recruitment is well executed.

Go back 10 years to when we commanded a sizeable fee for Luis Suarez and duly brought in a multitude of attackers, none of whom came anywhere near replicating the Uruguayan’s standards.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – the Reds can’t simply cash in on their number 11 unless they’re as sure as sure can be that they’ll instantly get in a replacement who’ll be just as lethal.

