(Video) Gary Neville shouted one word in his immediate reaction to Trent’s winning penalty

Gary Neville has probably never cheered a Liverpool player finding the net as much as he did on Saturday evening.

Along with fellow ITV Sport pundits Joleon Lescott and Karen Carney, the ex-Manchester United defender exploded with glee when Trent Alexander-Arnold scored England’s match-winning penalty against Switzerland to send them in to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

It was another game in which the Three Lions prevailed the hard way, coming from behind to force extra time and penalties, and the one word uttered by the 49-year-old in his immediate reaction to the decisive spot kick spoke volumes.

Neville simply said ‘lucky’, although he then clarified that he meant it in relation to the manner in which Gareth Southgate’s side have unconvincingly progressed through the tournament, rather than the Liverpool vice-captain specifically being fortunate.

Maybe now that Trent came up clutch for his country in such a big moment, the hymn sheet from naysaying pundits in British media might change a bit.

You can view Neville’s reaction to the victorious penalty below (from 8:05), via ITV Sport on YouTube: