(Video) Darwin Nunez and Alisson share emotional exchange after Uruguay end Brazil’s Copa hopes

Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker were on opposing sides as Uruguay met Brazil in the Copa America overnight, but the mutual admiration between the Liverpool teammates was clear for all to see.

The 25-year-old striker ended the night happiest as his nation triumphed on penalties after a 0-0 draw despite being a player light for 45 minutes, duly advancing to a semi-final clash against Luis Diaz’s Colombia.

The Reds’ number 9 wasn’t called upon to take a spot kick as his compatriots got the job done before his turn was due, although he could yet have a crucial role to play as Marcelo Bielsa’s team eye continental glory.

After the penalty shootout, TV cameras captured Nunez and Alisson exchanging words of respect with one another before sharing a heartfelt hug as the former commiserated with his Liverpool colleague.

Emotions must’ve been running high for the pair at the time, although their international rivalry was swiftly shelved in favour of the friendship they’ve built up on Merseyside over the past couple of years.

You can view the exchange between Nunez and Alisson below, via @OptusSport on X: