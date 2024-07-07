Romano: ‘Concrete possibility’ that Liverpool sell 27y/o, clubs now ‘waiting’ for player’s decision

Fabrizio Romano has said there’s now ‘a concrete possibility’ that Liverpool could sell one of their centre-backs this summer.

Having just entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, a decision will soon need to be made regarding Nat Phillips, who’s back at his parent club after loan spells at Celtic and Cardiff last season.

Speaking on his Playback channel, the Italian transfer reporter mentioned one Turkish suitor which could viably be the 27-year-old’s next destination, with the ball in the defender’s court as he mulls over the possible transfer.

Romano said: “Nat Phillips to Trabzonspor is a concrete possibility, yes. Trabzonspor are in negotiations for Phillips; waiting for the player to decide.”

This update comes just a few days after The Athletic‘s James Pearce declared that Phillips ‘looks certain to move on’ from Liverpool in the summer.

In three years since his heroic contributions in the 2020/21 season, the defender has played only eight times for the Reds, a damning indicator of where he sits in the pecking order, and he’s now seen Jarell Quansah move ahead of him in the space of a few months.

It’s hard to imagine that, at 27, he’ll be content to spend another year on the periphery at Anfield, while the club surely wouldn’t want to squander the opportunity to earn a transfer fee for him before his contract expires next year.

By going to Trabzonspor, Phillips would continue to play at a very good level of football and would hopefully be a regular starter for the Turkish outfit.

This feels like a prospective move which could gather significant monentum over the coming days, if all goes smoothly between the relevant parties.

