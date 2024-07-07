Arne Slot regularly in contact with £32m speedster who’s called Liverpool ‘a great club’ – report

Arne Slot is reportedly keeping very close tabs on a fellow Dutchman who’s previously described Liverpool as a ‘great club’.

According to SportBild, the Reds’ new head coach is maintaining a firm interest in Jeremie Frimpong, with whom the 45-year-old has kept in contact throughout Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign.

The Bayer Leverkusen wide man is thought to be valued at €40m (£32m) by the Bundesliga champions and would align with Slot’s desire to add to his options on the flanks during the summer transfer window.

Frimpong made his name as a right-back but is now regarded as more of an attacking player than a defensive one due to the considerable goal threat that he carries while marauding up the flank.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and set up another 12 for Leverkusen as they clinched an unbeaten domestic double last season, frequently terrorising opponents with his surging runs forward and his searing pace.

The ex-Manchester CIty youth player – who never featured for their first team – has previously told Ziggo Sport that Liverpool ‘is a great club with history’, comments which are sure to endear him to Anfield chiefs and indeed Slot, who seems to admire him greatly given his regular communication with him.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold in situ and Conor Bradley coming of age over the past six months, it’s hard to envisage Frimpong being viewed as a right-back option for the Reds when we already have two superb options in that role.

If anything, the head coach might consider him a possible alternative (and potential successor) to Mo Salah on the right-hand side of our attack.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will table an offer for the 23-year-old this summer, but Slot’s ongoing contact hints at strong interest in the dynamic wide man.

