“I’ve told him already…” – Arne Slot outlines what he’s said to Darwin Nunez recently

Arne Slot has had a conversation with Darwin Nunez about where he envisages the Uruguayan fitting into Liverpool’s XI for the forthcoming season.

The Reds’ new head coach hasn’t yet had the chance to work with the 25-year-old at Anfield due to the player’s ongoing involvement at the Copa America, but it seems they’ve already been in contact about what’ll happen when the full squad is back on Merseyside.

As per Daily Express, the Dutchman said of our number 9: “I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions – or position – I see him playing. I assume he’ll fit really well into this playing style because I like him. I’ve told him that already; he’s one of the players I’ve spoken to.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool players put through new training exercise which they seemed to thoroughly enjoy

READ MORE: Arne Slot makes tongue-in-cheek comment about Liverpool-linked 24y/o who’s now joined EPL rivals

Nunez had quite a few matches on the left wing during his first year at Anfield but was almost exclusively used at centre-forward last season, and he’s continued in the number 9 role at the Copa America.

It therefore seems likely that he’ll play down the middle under Slot for Liverpool, although the ability to play out wide could come in useful if other options are unavailable through injury or suspension.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Uruguayan has had to deal with a seemingly relentless stream of criticism from some pundits throughout his two years on Merseyside, but if he’s entrusted to lead the line and becomes the new head coach’s undisputed first-choice in that role, he could finally break the 20-goal mark for a season at LFC.

There’s a lot to like about Nunez’s play; it’s just the finishing which has let him down on some crucial occasions. If he can become a truly clinical poacher, we could have one hell of a player on our hands over the forthcoming campaign.

It should be fascinating to see where the 25-year-old fits into Slot’s system at Liverpool, and whether the new boss can get him to a greater level than where he was under Jurgen Klopp.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions