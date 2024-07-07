(Video) Watch as Trent’s proud brothers let loose in reaction to England’s winning penalty

Having shipped all sorts of criticism coming into Euro 2024, and after England’s first two games at the tournament, Trent Alexander-Arnold is now the toast of the nation following his exploits on Saturday.

The Liverpool vice-captain had the honour of scoring his country’s decisive spot kick in their penalty shootout win over Switzerland to take them into the semi-finals of the competition.

The match-winning moment had Gary Neville and his ITV colleagues bursting with delight, and the same could be said for the 25-year-old’s siblings.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Trent’s two brothers Tyler and Marcel were at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf to watch him send England into the last four, and their reaction to the winning penalty was a heartwarming combination of ecstasy and pride.

It’s a day that the Alexander-Arnold family will never forget!

You can view the reaction from Trent’s brothers below, via thesleepoverclubbb on TikTok: