Liverpool land prized backroom addition for Arne Slot as Klopp’s former ‘link man’ now replaced

Liverpool have secured an addition to Arne Slot’s backroom team which’ll deliver enormous satisfaction to Anfield chiefs.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Monday, Aaron Briggs has joined the Reds in the capacity of development coach, duly replacing the void left by the exit of Vitor Matos, who Jurgen Klopp previously described as ‘the link man’ between first team and academy.

The 37-year-old spent nine years at Manchester City as an analyst and a coach, with Monaco and Wolfsburg also on his CV, and he’s already begun working with LFC following their return to pre-season training last Friday.

The report states that he’d been headhunted by Liverpool’s recruitment team for the vacant position on Merseyside.

The appointment of Briggs will come as a huge win for Liverpool chiefs, not only because they had identified him specifically as Matos’ replacement but also because of his Man City previous.

As highlighted by James Pearce for The Athletic, the 37-year-old had been sought by numerous Premier League clubs this summer, so it’s a big win for the Reds to get him on board and bolster Slot’s backroom team further after the additions of Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Fabian Otte.

While still quite young for a coaching position, he’s already accumulated years of experience in three of Europe’s top leagues across a variety of roles, ranging from tactical analyst to assistant coach and even head of football methodology (The Athletic).

Briggs could potentially be joined at Liverpool soon by Johnny Heitinga, with the former Everton defender confirming today that he’s been in talks with LFC about coming on board as part of the new head coach’s backroom staff.

A number of off-field employees who’d served under Klopp departed along with the German earlier this year, but the team behind Slot is incrementally taking shape, and there’s bound to be a few more noteworthy appointments over the coming weeks and months.

