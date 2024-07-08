(Image) Academy man given call-up under Slot after being spotted in training

Liverpool have already experienced many changes this summer and it seems that Arne Slot has implemented even more alterations on the training field already.

During our second day of pre-season training, Under-21s and academy goalkeeping coach Mark Morris was spotted with the stoppers.

Although our new head coach confirmed that Fabian Otte would be the new man in this department, due to his involvement with USA in the Copa America – he’s not in Kirkby yet.

This has opened the door for the man who arrived at the club in 2009 and initially began coaching the Under-18s when working with Rodolfo Borrell.

With John Achterberg working alongside both Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel last season, there’s certainly enough space for Otte to have more help in his job too, should Morris shine this summer.

