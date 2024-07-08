(Video) Alisson performs penalty heroics but can’t stop Nunez progressing to semis

The Copa America is playing host to several Liverpool players this summer and that was the case when Alisson’s Brazil faced Uruguay.

With chances for both sides being squandered in the match, it went to a penalty shootout which handed our No.1 the opportunity to be the hero.

Jose Maria Gimenez stepped up to book Marcelo Bielsa’s side a place in the semi-finals but our stopper had other ideas.

The 31-year-old saved the shot but couldn’t stop Darwin Nunez’s team progressing after they claimed a 4-2 victory on penalties.

You can view Alisson’s penalty save (from 5:06) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

