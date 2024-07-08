(Video) Real Betis admins post brilliant Rocky-themed announcement to welcome back Adrian

Adrian San Miguel has returned to Real Betis after five years at Liverpool, and he’s been welcomed back in style by the LaLiga club’s social media admins.

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper had been out of contract since the end of June, and his departure from Anfield was officially confirmed on Sunday.

It was swiftly followed by the Seville club announcing his signing, and as befitting of transfers in 2024, they marked it with some on-the-nose social content.

Betis’ official X channel posted a Rocky-themed video featuring Adrian running along a bridge and seafront and doing push-ups before charging up a flight of steps and shouting his first name in triumph.

Whoever was the brainchild behind the idea, we salute you!

You can check out the announcement video below, via @RealBetis on X: