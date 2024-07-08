(Image) Forgotten Liverpool man fans labelled ‘awful’ spotted back in training; big season ahead

Pre-season is always an opportunity for young players to make a name for themselves at a club and this is certainly the case with Liverpool too.

With the second day of pre-season training at Kirkby being joined by some of these fresher faces, cameras captured the return of Marcelo Pitaluga.

With it being reported that Vitezslav Jaros is set to take up Adrian’s vacant role as third choice stopper behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, it does leave the young Brazilian in a strange position.

With one Patrick’s Athletic supporter (the club where the 21-year-old spent part of last season on loan) taking to X to write: ‘I’m a St Pats fan & I’ve seen Marcelo play live & to say I was disappointed is an understatement, he was awful, Jaros made the same loan move & he was superb.’



It seems that this is now a big campaign ahead for the stopper that has fallen down the pecking order and may be on the brink of being shipped out of Merseyside too.

You can view the image of Pitaluga via liverpoolfc.com

You can view the fan comments via @RobbieCoombes15 on X:

