Liverpool set to repeat Quansah tactic with academy promotion this season – report

At this point last season very few people knew who Jarell Quansah was but after his incredible rise through the ranks, we should place more trust in our academy options.

That seems to be advice that Arne Slot is taking, with James Pearce reporting in The Athletic: ‘With Adrian moving on, Liverpool intend to promote young goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros to Arne Slot’s squad.’

This would be a huge step up for the 22-year-old who has yet to make his debut for Liverpool at senior level.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool stalwart bids farewell to club after turning down new contract

Although the stopper has yet to meet up with the new boss after involvement in the Euros with Czechia, it’s clear that he’s caught the eye of those in Kirkby.

This will largely be down to a successful loan with Sturm Graz in the Austrian Football Bundesliga, where he won both the league and domestic cup.

With uncertainty around Caoimhin Kelleher’s future as a Red too, we could find ourselves in a position where just Alisson Becker and Vitezslav Jaros remain as our first team options.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher ‘cannot fathom’ decision being made about Liverpool player this summer

This would surely only be for the short term as we would need another option should the Irishman depart but it’s certainly an exciting prospect for our academy graduate who has enjoyed four loans away from Merseyside since joining the club.

In seven years in L4, the former Slavia Prague youngster will certainly know how to play the Jurgen Klopp system but everyone will have to adapt to the Dutchman who is now at the helm.

Giving young players a chance is something that will reverberate around the whole youth set-up and let’s hope we have another success story like has been seen with our No.78.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions