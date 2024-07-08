(Video) Liverpool stalwart bids farewell to club after turning down new contract

It’s already been a summer of vast change at Liverpool and now further alterations have been made with one player bidding farewell to the club.

Taking to his social media, Adrian confirmed his Anfield exit in a heartfelt video message to supporters.

This may be somewhat of a surprise after it was confirmed by the club that a new contract had been offered to the Spaniard which has clearly been turned down.

It seems that this has been discussed and debated for a while, particularly as there was no send-off to the former West Ham man on our final home game of last season, we all wish the 37-year-old the best for the future.

You can view the video via Adrian’s X account:

