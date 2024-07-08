Talks held: Liverpool ‘have considered’ possibility of luring ex-Everton defender to Anfield

Liverpool have reportedly considered the possible addition of a former Everton defender to Arne Slot’s backroom team at Anfield.

As reported by Lewis Steele for the Daily Mail on Monday afternoon, Johnny Heitinga has been involved in talks over potentially joining up with the Reds, although those discussions aren’t yet at an advanced stage, and there are others also under consideration for the LFC coaching ticket.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

In a follow-up tweet, the journalist posted: ‘Understand Liverpool have considered former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to join as a coach under compatriot Arne Slot. Not advanced yet and others being considered.’

The 40-year-old had most recently served as David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham for eight months before departing the east London club in May in tandem with the ex-Toffees manager.

Heitinga has subsequently confirmed that Liverpool have indeed approached him about a coaching position under Slot, and that he and his agent ‘are in talks’ over the possibility of teaming up with the Reds (De Telegraaf).

Understand Liverpool have considered former Everton defender Johnny Heitinga to join as a coach under compatriot Arne Slot. Not advanced yet and others being considered. Also: Former Manchester City man Aaron Briggs set to join as elite development coach. More @MailSport 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 8, 2024

READ MORE: Liverpool get straight to work on trying to sign Euro 2024 maestro who’s impressed VVD

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones has already wowed Arne Slot in training as coach voices three-word praise

If Liverpool can entice Heitinga to team up with Slot’s backroom staff at Anfield, it has the makings of a very shrewd appointment.

Aside from the obvious satisaction of hiring someone who’d previously been adored by Everton fans from his days at Goodison Park, the Reds would also be getting a coach who’s already shown tremendous potential in the dugout.

The ex-Netherlands defender had 22 games as caretaker manager of Ajax in the second half of the 2022/23 season – an unforgiving job considering the Amsterdam club’s ever-demanding fan base – and won 14 of them (Transfermarkt) as, similar to LFC that year, a late charge for a Champions League berth fell narrowly short.

Heitinga’s experience of the Premier League as a player and latterly as an assistant coach will have given him an ideal grounding in the intricacies of the English top flight, something that Slot has yet to experience, so that input could be of enormous benefit to Liverpool’s new man in charge.

It still seems to be early days regarding the Reds’ efforts to bring in Heitinga, but the 40-year-old has the potential to be an invalualbe backroom addition if he comes on boards at Anfield this summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions