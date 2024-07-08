(Video) ‘Liverpool have been busy…’ – Sky Sports share Anfield transfer update live on air

While there’s no imminent sign of incoming transfer activity at Liverpool – at least in terms of first-team players – Anfield chiefs have been busy fielding interest in one man in particular.

As reported by Sky Sports on Monday afternoon, the Reds turned down an offer of £4m from Trabzonspor for Nat Phillips, who’s also attracting the admiration of multiple clubs in the Championship.

LFC value the 27-year-old at twice the figure that the Turkish outfit bid for him and are adamant that they won’t accept anything less.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

In an update shared on air by the broadcaster earlier today, it was reported: “Liverpool have been busy, rejecting a £4m offer from Trabzonspor for the services of Nat Phillips. “They value him at around £8m and they seem to be sticking to that…There’s also a lot of interest from a number of Championship clubs for Phillips’ services.”

Although it’s become clear that the defender is well down the pecking order at Anfield, Richard Hughes is right not to let him leave for less than his perceived value.

The 27-year-old had never let Liverpool down when given his opportunity, and with a multitude of suitors reportedly on his trail, the Reds could conceivably try to forge a bidding war for the player’s services in order to get what they believe to be a fair price for him.

You can check out the update in full below, via @SkySportsNews on X: