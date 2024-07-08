(Video) ‘No way…’ – Declan Rice shares what he was thinking just before Trent’s winning penalty

Declan Rice had the utmost confidence in Trent Alexander-Arnold to convert the penalty which took England into the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The Liverpool vice-captain came off the bench towards the end of extra time against Switzerland on Saturday to net the decisive spot kick in the ensuing shootout and set up a last-four showdown against Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Speaking on Lions’ Den for the official England YouTube channel, the Arsenal midfielder recalled what was going through his mind as his international teammate stepped up to produce the match-winning moment.

Rice said: “When Trent’s got a right foot like he’s got, it’s insane what he can produce with a football. I was thinking, from 12 yards with his right foot, no way he is missing.”

Penalty shootouts can intimidate even the world’s greatest footballers into missing from the spot, so the confidence with which the Liverpool star slotted home against Switzerland speaks volumes for his self-belief, especially in the wake of ongoing doubts from some pundits as to his ability.

Thankfully for Trent, he proved that his England teammate’s faith in him – and that of Gareth Southgate when selecting who’d take the penalties – was fully justified.

You can view Rice’s comments below (from 3:47), via England on YouTube: