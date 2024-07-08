Romano: Liverpool ‘closing in on’ deal to sign Chelsea ace; Reds willing to shatter wage structure

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are ‘closing in on’ a move to sign a prodigious young talent from Chelsea’s academy.

On Monday afternoon, the Italian transfer guru shared via X that the Reds are prepared to break their existing wage structure in order to land the signature of Rio Ngumoha, and that completion of a deal could be imminent.

The reporter posted: “Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. #LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon.”

🚨🔴 EXCL: Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy.#LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bxQAUGDm4T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024

Ngumoha doesn’t turn 16 until later this month but he’s already made an impression at under-18 level for Chelsea, scoring one goal and setting up another in that age category’s Premier League last season (Transfermarkt).

As outlined by journalist Bence Bocsak via X, the teenager has already trained with the Blues’ first team and averaged 12.91 dribbles and 0.84 goals and assists per 90 minutes for England’s under-16s. It’s no wonder he was duly branded a potentially ‘huge coup’ if Liverpool can complete the proposed deal.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rio Ngumoha has already trained with Chelsea’s first team at 15 years old. He averaged 12.91 dribbles per 90 with a 63.6% completion for England’s U16 team. While also averaging 0.84 goals and assists per 90. Could be a huge coup for #LFC. — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 8, 2024

The Reds have previous when it comes to signing players from the west Londoners’ academy, having also recruited Isaac Christie-Davies in 2018, although he would play just once at senior level for LFC (the Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa in December 2019 when under-21 boss Neil Critchley took charge for the game).

Perhaps Ngumoha will make more of an impact at Anfield in the long-term, and given the rate at which teenage academy prospects have been given first-team opportunities in L4 in recent months, it mightn’t even be that long until he gets his bow if he can impress sufficiently behind the scenes.

It says a lot about how highly he’s regarded that, as Romano has asserted, Liverpool are prepared to shatter their existing wage structure in order to get the deal done. This kid could have the makings of a very special talent.

