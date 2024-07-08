(Video) Curtis Jones has already wowed Arne Slot in training as coach voices three-word praise

It seems that Curtis Jones is already making a big impression on Arne Slot at the AXA Training Centre!

A selection of Liverpool players returned to Kirkby to begin pre-season preparations over the past three days, with the squad to be gradually bolstered by those currently on international duty once they’ve had their well-earned holidays.

The Reds who’ve already assembled for training have been put through their paces by the new head coach and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, who offered instant feedback throughout the initial sessions.

In one drill captured by the cameras for LFC’s social media team, Jones executed a perfectly-timed interception and retained the ball brilliantly under pressure before playing a one-two and finishing into a miniature net.

Upon winning possession, the 23-year-old was met with a shout of ‘Great timing, Curtis’ from Slot off-camera, with this clip indicative of how much the Toxeth lad could potentially offer to Liverpool throughout the forthcoming campaign.

You can view the footage of Jones in training below, via @LFC on X: