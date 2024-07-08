(Video) Slot spotted doing one thing in training we rarely saw from Klopp

Arne Slot is in a crucial period with the Liverpool squad as he attempts to implement his ideology into the players and he’s already making an impact.

Thanks to the latest installment of ‘Inside Training’, we were given a glimpse behind the curtain at the AXA Training Centre and in particular with the rondos.

READ MORE: (Image) Forgotten Liverpool man fans labelled ‘awful’ spotted back in training; big season ahead

This is very much part and parcel of an ordinary training session but one thing we saw from the Dutchman that Jurgen Klopp rarely did, was that he stopped the drill to pass on some coaching advice.

It shows that the 45-year-old is trying to ensure that he makes it very clear what he expects from his players every single day, from day one.

You can view the footage of Slot (from 8:53) via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions