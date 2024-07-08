‘By next week…’ – Journalist shares latest on transfer pursuit of Liverpool-linked teen talent

Liverpool could once again be set to lose out to Real Madrid in the pursuit of a highly coveted transfer target.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Leny Yoro in recent weeks, but it now looks as if the Bernabeu will be the Lille defender’s likeliest next desination.

Matteo Moretto shared his latest information on the 18-year-old for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, and he anticipates that there could be significant progress made by next week.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The journalist outlined: “Real Madrid have sped up talks with Lille for Leny Yoro, and they are discussing it with Lille at the moment to see if they can find some common ground on a fee. He wants to go to Real Madrid and is prioritising that.

“The English sides and Paris Saint-Germain know that he is doing so, and it is in some ways similar to Jude Bellingham’s deal. The other teams are offering more, but the preference of the player could be key.

“If it is not this week, then I think by next week we could have news on the deal. Real Madrid need a centre-back and want to move quicker, it depends on the figures involved, but Lille don’t want to lose him for free next summer.

“You never rule anything out, and maybe one of the others puts a lot of money on the table, but right now Real Madrid are favourites, and they are the one trying to move things along.”

READ MORE: (Video) Real Betis admins post brilliant Rocky-themed announcement to welcome back Adrian

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Virgil van Dijk is serenaded with a song from Dutch teammates for his birthday

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it looks very much as if Real Madrid will be the club to prise Yoro from Lille, unless there’s a late twist in this particular transfer pursuit.

The Champions League holders have beaten us to the punch for Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham over the past two years, and they could be closing in on what from our perspective would be an unwanted hat-trick.

From Moretto’s update, it appears that Anfield chiefs are doing their best to lure the 18-year-old to Merseyside by outbidding Los Blancos, but the Bernabeu definitely seems to be his preferred destination, and he could be a lot harder to convince than Lille.

While signing him may appear to be a long shot as things currently stand, Liverpool must be primed for the possibility that something will scupper Real Madrid’s plans to snap up Yoro, so that they can duly pounce if Carlo Ancelotti’s side fail to secure his signature.

The next few days could tell us a lot about where the French teenager will be playing his football during the forthcoming season.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions