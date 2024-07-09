Stefan Bajcetic names the one thing he ‘will miss’ about Thiago after 33y/o’s sudden retirement

Stefan Bajcetic is among the numerous Liverpool players to have expressed their gratitude towards Thiago Alcantara following the latter’s retirement from professional football.

The 33-year-old confirmed over the past couple of days that he’s hanging up his boots, with persistent injury problems ultimately forcing him to call it a day.

The ex-Barcelona midfielder was dogged by fitness troubles throughout his four years at Anfield, but still featured often enough at Anfield to astound Reds fans with moments of brilliance such as his wonder goal against Porto in the Champions League.

Thiago posted an emotional message on Instagram to give thanks to those with whom he shared his distinguished playing career, and Bajcetic returned the gratitude by replying: “I will miss your daily lessons on how to play this sport❤️”.

For a teenage Spanish midfielder coming through the ranks at Liverpool, it must’ve been awe-inspiring to have the two-time Champions League-winning genius as a role model from whom to learn firsthand.

It’s clear from the 19-year-old’s comment that our former no.6 devoted a lot of his time on Merseyside to imparting invaluable advice to the youngster, which’ll hopefully stand to him as he progresses throughout his career.

Thiago has evidently left a lasting legacy at Anfield, not just for what he exhibited on matchdays but also for the enormous influence that he exerted on the training ground.

You can view the 33-year-old’s farewell message (and the replies from Bajcetic and others) below, via thiago6 on Instagram: