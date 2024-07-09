(Video) Luis Diaz’s dad goes utterly wild in celebrating his son’s latest goal for Colombia

Luis Diaz’s father is an avid spectator at many of his son’s matches for club and country, and his celebrations when the 27-year-old scores have become legendary.

The Liverpool forward is currently representing Colombia at the Copa America, and he netted a delightful goal in their 5-0 quarter-final trouncing of Panama in recent days.

That moment sent his dad absolutely wild in the stands, with Diaz senior charging up a flight of steps with glee before turning around and performing multiple fist pumps in an unreseved outburst of pure joy.

It’s so wholesome to see him celebrating Lucho’s goals so passionately, especially after the kidnapping ordeal that the family had to endure last autumn.

You can view Diaz’s dad celebrating the Liverpool star’s latest Colombia goal below, via @DSportsCO on X: