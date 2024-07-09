(Video) Former England captain picks side on Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes are a trio that will always be linked by a debate that causes such split opinions across the footballing world.

Posed with this question on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Welsh said: “Number one, Gerrard, I think probably everyone knew that.

“Second and third is tough, I would probably go second Scholes, third Lampard but when you look at Lampard’s goal record, you could easily put him as two.

“But I think Scholes was probably similar to Gerrard could probably do everything, I think Gerrard was another level above him.

“I know there’s a big debate over them three but just probably because of what Scholes won as a player, probably put him in number two but massive respect for all three great players.

“But probably as everyone probably already knows, Gerrard for me was head and shoulders over anyone, in more ways than one.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that the boyhood Red who represented his hometown club would back our former captain but it’s still another vote in the Scouser’s corner.

For a fellow midfielder, who also captained England at Under-20 level, it was clearly a dream to be able to train and play alongside our club icon.

You can view Welsh’s comments on Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes (from 1:14:10) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions