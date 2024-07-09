(Video) ‘He was a good person’: Ex-Red waxes lyrical about Liverpool fan hero

Liverpool supporters always hold a special place for important people at the club and to be a man that everyone has love and respect for, says a lot about them as a person.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Welsh spoke about Gerard Houllier: “He always had the time for you, he always spoke to you, asking how everything was, really trying to take you under his wing, without babying you, if that makes sense.

“He’d let you make your mistakes and if you need to tell him about something, he’d let you know but he was a good person to have because he gave you that security.

“He allowed you to make mistakes and if you made mistakes, he would tell you but then he’d also give you the support that you needed to get better.”

The French manager was a fan hero during his time at Anfield and will forever be remembered by those who were lucky enough to watch his sides play but more importantly meet him too.

The boyhood Red who managed to make his debut under the stewardship of the treble winner clearly holds his old boss in a special place.

You can watch Welsh’s comments on Houllier at Liverpool (from 14:15) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

