Phil Foden responds to rumoured Trent claims about England’s penalty shootout win v Switzerland

Phil Foden has had his say in reaction to allegations that he didn’t want to take a penalty during England’s shootout win over Switzerland on Saturday.

It fell to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who replaced the Manchester City star in extra time, to score the decisive spot kick that sent the Three Lions into the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The Liverpool vice-captain was rumoured to have told members of his family after the match that one player ‘didn’t want to’ step up in the shootout, prompting online speculation that the 24-year-old forward may have been the subject of that particular comment (Daily Mail).

Speaking to talkSPORT about those claims (via Daily Mail), Foden insisted: “I would have taken one if I was still on the pitch but I think there’s players who take them regularly for their clubs, so it makes sense for them to take them.

“I think that’s what Gareth did, put the best penalty takers on the pitch. I’m glad he did that now because it definitely worked in our favour. I feel like it’s a confidence thing; if you believe you’re going to score, you can definitely be a penalty taker.

“Like I said, I wouldn’t have minded taking one if I was still on the pitch but there’s probably better penalty takers than me.”

As with many issues which arise during major tournaments for England, this feels like nothing more than a storm in a teacup.

There’s no proof whatsoever about Trent seemingly accusing Foden of shirking penalty-taking responsibility; the only reason why this is a talking point is because of a tidal wave of social media opinion and speculation.

In any event, whatever may have been said, the Liverpool player justified Gareth Southgate’s faith in him by netting the decisive spot kick on Saturday, so it worked out for the best for the Three Lions.

If England can find a way to triumph in Berlin next Sunday, despite being awful to watch during the tournament so far, nobody in the country will care in the slightest as to what the 25-year-old apparently told family members in Dusseldorf at the weekend.

