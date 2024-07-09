(Video) Ex-Red names four Liverpool players in career teammates five-a-side team

As Liverpool fans, we all have a strong opinion on who the best players are we’ve seen but when it comes to the players who see them every day – the compliments can mean more.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Welsh named his five-a-side team from career teammates as: ‘Boaz Myhill, Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Jermaine Beckford.’

READ MORE: (Video) Former Liverpool midfielder names all-time top five Reds with fascinating selections

Seeing a quartet of ex-Reds is certainly interesting and is a big compliment to all of them, with lovely comments being made.

It shows the quality that the Scouser, who spent five years among the first team at Anfield from 2001-06, was privy to.

You can watch Welsh’s teammate top five (from 1:09:44) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions