FSG in talks to purchase stake in European club that Liverpool faced en route to two finals – report

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have reportedly identified a European club that they wish to add to their portfolio.

When Michael Edwards agreed to get back on board with the Reds earlier this year, it was revealed that one of the main reasons for his decision was the Boston-based firm’s intentions to expand into a multi-club ownership (MCO) model.

As reported by France Bleu, The Times and The Athletic, FSG have entered discussions over purchasing a stake in financially stricken FC Girondins de Bordeaux, with three of the company’s representatives flying in from the USA for negotiations.

A comprehensive process of due diligence will be undertaken in order to ascertain the feasibility of any such deal so that it’s mutually beneficial for the two clubs, with the Ligue 2 outfit deemed a ‘good option’ for John Henry and co amid an acknowledgement that a number of potential issues could scupper the takeover plans.

READ MORE: Reporter claims 26y/o is more likely to join Liverpool than Arsenal – if one player leaves Anfield

READ MORE: Bid accepted: Liverpool at risk of seeing ‘generational’ transfer target join Man United instead

The practice of MCO is a controversial one among football fans, especially for supporters of those clubs who feel as if their identity is being compromised at the behest of a more financially powerful behemoth.

Manchester City is a prime example of the model, with their owners in charge of a diverse portfolio of teams from across the globe.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Theoretically the prospective acquisition of Bordeaux – who we faced en route to the finals of both the 2006/07 Champions League and 2015/16 Europa League and are now managed by Albert Riera – could have benefits for Liverpool in terms of knowledge sharing and a formal two-way transfer pathway for players.

However, many LFC fans have made it clear on social media that they’re not keen on FSG establishing an MCO setup involving the Reds, given the negative image that the practice has among football supporters.

As outlined in The Athletic, the Boston-based firm are adamant that any club added to its portfolio ‘would be a standalone entity’ whose ‘independence and identity’ would be maintained, rather than simply becoming a ‘feeder’ project for the six-time champions of Europe.

Despite that, the proposed plans to purchase Bordeaux are unlikely to go down well with the core fanbase, and these developments shed a less than cerebral light on the money-driven realities of the sport in 2024.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions