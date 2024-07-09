Liverpool receive summer transfer boost from former Red who never got to make his Anfield debut

One former Liverpool player who never got the chance to feature competitively for the Reds has now gone on to help the club in a different manner.

LFC signed Kamil Grabara from Ruch Chorzow in 2016 but, aside from the odd pre-season friendly, he wouldn’t play under Jurgen Klopp during his five years on the books at Anfield, with much of that time spent elsewhere on loan.

However, as reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, the 25-year-old has now banked his former club £2m thanks to the completion of his latest transfer from FC Copenhagen to Wolfsburg for £11.4m.

Liverpool had included a 20% sell-on clause when they sold the Polish goalkeeper to the Danish outfit three years ago, hence the windfall they’ll now receive from his switch to the Bundesliga.

From the moment that Alisson Becker joined Liverpool in 2018, every other goalkeeper at the club was realistically left vying to be next in line to step in whenever he was unavailable.

The acquisition of Adrian and the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher meant that Grabara wouldn’t get his chance to prove himself at Anfield before moving to Copenhagen three years ago, but he’s since performed with distinction in the Danish capital.

He produced a splendid display in their narrow defeat at Old Trafford in the Champions League last October, but a subsequent visit to Manchester later in the tournament saw him culpable of an awful error to gift City striker Julian Alvarez a goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The £2m that Liverpool will bank from the goalkeeper’s move to Wolfsburg could now help to tip the scales towards landing a summer transfer target, either as a buffer to the fee being paid or enabling a player’s wage demands to be met.

We wish Grabara all the best in his new surroundings, and hopefully he’ll prove to be an inspired acquisition by Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side.

