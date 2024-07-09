(Video) Istanbul squad member labels Liverpool treatment of players ‘wrong’ for UCL final

No Liverpool fan or player in 2005 will ever forget the heroics of Istanbul but that doesn’t mean that everything was perfect for everyone involved.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Welsh described his thoughts on the aftermath of the game: “It was probably wrong the way it went …

“Once we got to the airport, there were two planes and I remember there was a problem with the policing… and it ended up the matchday squad, I think their families and then board members or something like that.

“It ends up the young lads and a couple of others, I’m sure Fernando Morientes, Chris Kirkland, there were some lads who weren’t there [on the open top bus] who probably should have been.

“But I feel we should have all been on the on the plane, there should have been all the players, especially the likes of Neil Mellor who who scored the goal against Olympiacos, Stevie Warnock had obviously been involved in a couple of games.

“So, I think it should have been all the players that should have been on in my opinion.”

When we consider that the Scouser played against Bayer Leverkusen and was on the bench against Juventus and Chelsea, he certainly should have been given a place on the plane and open top bus to celebrate the victory.

Looking at the full club involvement that Jurgen Klopp ensured in his trophy parades, this shows how far the club have come.

You can watch Welsh’s comments on Liverpool’s Istanbul celebrations (from 23:35) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

