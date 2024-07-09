Reporter claims 26y/o is more likely to join Liverpool than Arsenal – if one player leaves Anfield

One journalist has suggested that Liverpool stand a better chance than Arsenal of landing a highly coveted Premier League star this summer, on the proviso that a current Anfield player departs.

The Reds reportedly contacted Eberechi Eze’s representatives in late June about a possible swoop for the Crystal Palace attacker (The Palace Way), with the Eagles valuing the 26-year-old at £60m (BBC Sport).

Speaking on KS1TV, Steve Kay believes that Arne Slot’s side could have an edge on the Gunners over the England international due to the greater likelihood of affording him regular game-time…if Luis Diaz leaves Merseyside.

The reporter said: “Arsenal are finding it difficult at the moment. That’s why this Eze thing, people are saying ‘Aren’t Arsenal in for Eze?’ But I know someone who has spoken to Eze; he’s 26 years old, he wants to come in and he isn’t going to be a bit-part player, whether it’s Arsenal or Man City.

“Liverpool if Diaz leaves are a shout for Eze. Has [Heung-min] Son had his day at Tottenham? Not Arsenal, not Arsenal.”

Eze could certainly be an exciting addition at Liverpool if the Reds were to see off Arsenal and other suitors in the race for his signature, but should his prospective arrival come at the expense of Diaz?

In terms of output, the pendulum swings in the Palace man’s favour. Although the Colombian netted 13 goals to the 26-year-old’s 11 last season, the latter had the superior scoring average per time spent on the pitch.

He netted his 11-goal tally in 2,285 minutes (one every 207.7 minutes), whereas our number 7 accrued his baker’s dozen in 3,615 minutes (one per 278/1 minutes).

As per FBref, Eze also recorded the better percentages for shots on target (40.2% to 34%) and successful take-ons (49.3% to 47.9%), but Diaz came out on top for domestic xG (11.9 to 9.1), shot-creating actions per game (5.58 to 4.82) and progressive ball carries over the course of the campaign (137 to 68).

If Arne Slot could find a way to get both players into his strongest XI, that’d make for a potentially explosive attacking armoury, but we wouldn’t advocate getting rid of our number 7 purely to make way for the Palace maestro, even though the latter is a tremendous player.

Conversely, if we were to sell the Colombian, it’d atone greatly for his exit if we duly went on to sign the Selhurst Park magician.

