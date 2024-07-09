‘I really think he’d fit…’ – Dirk Kuyt hints at who Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing will be

Dirk Kuyt has dropped a potential hint as to who might be Arne Slot’s first senior signing at Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have been linked with a wide variety of players since the new head coach officially took charge at the start of June, with some names invariably seeming far more plausible than others.

In terms of possible defensive recruits, Lutsharel Geertruida’s name has been mentioned regularly, and Foot Mercato reported in recent weeks that the Merseysiders have ‘returned to the charge’ for the Feyenoord right-back after prior interest.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Speaking to Ladbrokes 1-2-Free about potential incoming transfer activity at Liverpool, Kuyt said (via The Mirror): “The level from Holland to England is at least two steps higher, so it’s not easy to make that move. When you’re talking about Feyenoord players joining Arne at Liverpool, I think Lutsharel Geertruida is the one, really, who would be able to make that move.

“Lutsharel is someone I’d love to see playing in the Premier League. I really think he’d fit into English football. He has great stamina, he’s great on the ball, he’s physically strong… he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

“I’m asked a lot about players who I think are good enough to step up to the level of Liverpool, or the Premier League in general, from Holland, and Lutsharel is definitely one of them. Hopefully he has the chance, one day, to play in the Premier League – and hopefully that’s in a Liverpool shirt.”

READ MORE: Liverpool’s imminent move for potentially ‘huge coup’ has left his current club seething

READ MORE: Liverpool have turned down two offers for £20m gem who’s already excelled in pre-season training

Having spent six years at Liverpool, along with both playing for and coaching Feyenoord (at under-19 level in the latter capacity), Kuyt is better placed than almost anyone to speak about players from one of those clubs who’d be capable of succeeding at the other.

He’s previously talked up Geertruida as someone who could be a hit at Anfield if the 23-year-old were to make the move, so it’s not as if the former Reds striker has simply plucked the defender’s name out of thin air when taking about prospective summer signings.

As per FBref, the Netherlands right-back has performed magnificently in relation to positional peers in Europe over the past year, ranking among the top 1% in that subcategory for non-penalty goals and xG, pass completion and progressive passes per 90 minutes.

That clearly highlights the Feyenoord man as someone who loves to influence the game in an attacking sense, much like Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

However, the question that Slot must ponder is whether the Reds really need Geertruida this summer when we already have two excellent right-backs in the England international and Conor Bradley, who doesn’t deserve to have his progress stunted by heightened competition for a starting berth.

The Dutchman is also capable of playing at centre-back and in defensive midfield, though, so those could be viable positions at Anfield for the 23-year-old if Richard Hughes acts upon Kuyt’s recommendation this summer…

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions