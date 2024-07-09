Liverpool enter the race with Slot ‘interest’ in €30 million winger close to Klopp’s heart – report

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting how Arne Slot lines up his first team in pre-season but also with what players he may want to bring to the club this summer, with one name believed to be on our radar.

As reported by Sky Germany (translated): ‘Liverpool FC from the Premier League are among those interested in [Karim] Adeyemi… If an offer of over 30 million euros is made, Dortmund would consider selling him.’

This is certainly an exciting proposition for a player who is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, a club that is very close to Jurgen Klopp’s heart – being their former boss.

READ MORE: (Video) Former England captain picks side on Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate

The attacker who operates mainly on the left but can perform across a front three, recorded five goals and two assists across 34 games for the German club last season.

With this being far from headline worthy form, the 22-year-old’s valuation of €30 million is then not a massive surprise from the team defeated in last season’s Champions League final.

A start in this final for Karim Adeyemi though shows that he is certainly able to play at the very highest level and should be able to cope with the pressure of Anfield.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red names four Liverpool players in career teammates five-a-side team

It will be up to Richard Hughes and the rest of the recruitment team to decide whether this is a gamble worth making on a player that has room for improvement at a relatively low price.

The only other concern would be the abundance of left sided players we have already in a red shirt, making this a deal certainly worth considering but not rushing into.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions