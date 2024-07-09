(Video) Reds fans will be excited after seeing what LFC-linked teenage sensation did back in April

Liverpool are being strongly linked with a move for 15-year-old Chelsea ace Rio Ngumoha this summer and Reds fans will be excited about what the teenager can bring to the club after seeing one highlight in particular circulating online.

The England U16 international has been lauded as one of the hottest prospects in the country at the moment and Chelsea are believed to be furious that the player is keen on a move to Merseyside (Daily Mail).

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this morning that the Merseyside-based outfit are ‘really confident’ they can secure Ngumoha’s signature and ‘ready to complete’ the deal.

The attacker has already trained with Chelsea’s senior squad and has represented them at U21 level.

Back in April Ngumoha starred as the Blues defeated Wolves 3-1 in the U17 PL Cup final at Molineux in which he scored a stunning solo goal.

It would be a decent bit of business to secure his services and hopefully we’ll see him signing in a red shirt in the years to come.

Check his brilliant solo effort below via @AnfieldSector on X:

Rio Nguhoma… 15 years of age. Wanted by elite clubs all over Europe, headed to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Sr3rnV58D4 — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) July 8, 2024

