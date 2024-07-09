(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder names all-time top five Reds with fascinating selections

Liverpool fans are proud of our history of being able to call some of the world’s best players our own and when it comes to picking the top five, it’s not easy.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’, John Welsh named his as: ‘Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler.’

It’s certainly a fascinating group of players and most will agree with nearly all of the men who have made the list, even if it’s possibly lacking someone from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Regardless of this though, it’s near impossible to select a set of names that every Red will agree with.

You can watch Welsh’s Liverpool top five (from 1:08:04) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

