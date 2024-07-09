Liverpool confirm amended kick-off time for August fixture; date unchanged

Liverpool have announced a rescheduling of one of the first matches of Arne Slot’s reign as head coach.

Six days before the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway, the Reds welcome Sevilla to Anfield for the 45-year-old’s debut in the home dugout in L4, following the tour of USA in the fortnight prior.

The fixture was initially pencilled in for a 3pm kick-off on Sunday 11 August, but as confirmed on liverpoolfc.com this afternoon, the start time has now been brought forward to 12:30pm on the same date.

READ MORE: FSG in talks to purchase stake in European club that Liverpool faced en route to two finals

READ MORE: Reporter claims 26y/o is more likely to join Liverpool than Arsenal – if one player leaves Anfield

The Sevilla game marks a return to the tradition of Liverpool playing their final pre-season friendly at Anfield, having done so at Preston’s Deepdale stadium last August due to the construction work on the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The match gives local Reds fans a first opportunity to welcome Slot to the iconic venue once the squad have returned from Stateside, while it also represents the head coach’s final chance to fine-tune his tactical setup and preferred starting XI before the competitive action begins away to Ipswich the following weekend.

With no real pressure to earn a result, and given that the game marks the 45-year-old’s introduction to taking charge at Anfield, there should be a jovial atmosphere in L4 that afternoon to welcome the new boss.

While results don’t really matter in pre-season, he and Liverpool will nonetheless be striving to gain some momentum to take into the start of the Premier League campaign, which is when the true assessment of Jurgen Klopp’s successor will begin.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions