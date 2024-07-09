Bid accepted: Liverpool at risk of seeing ‘generational’ transfer target join Man United instead

Liverpool could be at risk of seeing one reported transfer target move to Manchester United instead, following reports which emerged today.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Leny Yoro over the past few weeks, although the Lille defender seemingly has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, leaving the Merseysiders hoping for a stumbling block to prevent him from moving to the Bernabeu.

The 18-year-old mightn’t be heading for the Spanish capital just yet, but his prospective next destination could leave a bitter taste for LFC supporters.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano declared: “Manchester United formal bid worth over €50m for Leny Yoro has been accepted by Lille today. Lille, insisting with Yoro to accept Man Utd as it’s best proposal on their table.

“Leny Yoro has always given priority to Real Madrid, waiting for them. Decision up to Yoro.”

🚨 Manchester United formal bid worth over €50m for Leny Yoro has been accepted by Lille today. Lille, insisting with Yoro to accept Man Utd as it’s best proposal on their table. ↪️⚪️ Leny Yoro has always given priority to Real Madrid, waiting for them. Decision up to Yoro. pic.twitter.com/8GnSUSLoEh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

Seeing United muscle in with a bid for Yoro – who’s been described by scouts as a ‘generational talent‘ – will likely frustrate many Liverpool fans after weeks of rumours but no discernible moves made to try and sign the player.

Despite Lille trying to pressure the defender into joining Erik ten Hag’s side, the 18-year-old’s desire to go to Real Madrid may still see them trump the Old Trafford outfit, but the Ligue 1 side won’t hang around forever to wait for an offer from the Spanish capital.

Romano has claimed that Bernabeu chiefs aren’t panicked about the bid from Manchester as they’re ‘aware’ of his preference to join the Champions League holders, although they might yet be sparked into action by events of the past 24 hours.

For Liverpool, it looks very much as if they’ll need to take action soon if they truly want to bring Yoro to Anfield, rather than risk missing out on him to our fiercest rivals.

If Richard Hughes doesn’t see the Lille youngster as the right fit for Arne Slot’s squad, that’s fair enough, but you’d hope that the Reds would then have their desired alternative(s) lined up and will act sooner rather than later in trying to snap them up.

