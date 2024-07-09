‘The feedback I’ve had…’ – James Pearce on what he’s heard about Slot from inside Liverpool

James Pearce has shared an insight as to the initial impressions that Arne Slot has made on staff at Liverpool.

The 45-year-old officially took over as head coach on 1 June and addressed the media for the first time last Friday, the same day on which he welcomed a handful of players back to Kirkby to begin pre-season preparations.

The Athletic reporter was speaking with The Kop Council when he gave his two cents on that introductory press briefing, along with revealing that the Dutchman has succeeded in making a good first impression within the club.

Pearce said: “I thought he looked comfortable and he struck a good balance. The feedback I’ve had from people at the club who are still in the process of getting to know him but have started the process is that he’s made a really, really good impression on people.”

Slot’s managerial reign won’t be defined by his initial impressions on in-house staff, but by the results that Liverpool accomplish on the pitch while he’s in charge.

However, every epic journey begins with baby steps, and for the 45-year-old, that means getting the people around him on-side at the earliest opportunity, so that there’ll be total buy-in from everyone at the club towards what’ll hopefully be a success-laden era.

In our view, the new head coach spoke very well at Friday’s press conference, displaying a confident yet amicable demeanour with every answer that he gave.

He’s taken on an unenviable task by coming in straight after the legendary Jurgen Klopp, but he wouldn’t have accepted (or been offered) the job if he didn’t think he was up to the challenge.

For now, the main thing is to strike the right notes with the players and staff at Liverpool. Judging by Pearce’s insider knowledge, Slot appears to have done just that. Let’s hope the mood music remains positive throughout the Dutchman’s time at Anfield.

