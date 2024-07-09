‘Final details…’ – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target is ‘ready to complete’ move to Anfield

Liverpool could about to complete a hugely exciting transfer, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday morning.

The Italian journalist revealed yesterday that the Reds were drawing ever closer to securing the signature of highly-rated winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy, and the move now seems to be nearing fruition.

Romano posted on X: “Rio Ngumoha, ready to complete his move to Liverpool as exclusively revealed yesterday with final details being discussed. Formal steps to follow with Liverpool really confident to make it happen as they’ve been leading the race for one week.”

The 15-year-old winger has been lauded as one of the most exciting young talents in the UK, so for Liverpool to steal in and all but clinch his transfer in the space of a few short days is exceptional work by the Anfield transfer team.

It’s believed that Chelsea are furious over the manner in which Ngumoha looks set to leave Stamford Bridge (Graeme Bailey, HITC), a telling indicator of how highly they regard the player.

At his age, he obviously won’t be making his mark on Arne Slot’s first team any time soon, but he has trained with the Blues’ senior squad in recent months, and the roll call of LFC academy prospects who were given their chance under Jurgen Klopp is extensive.

The teenager will need to prove himself in the underage ranks at Liverpool for starters, but should he impress sufficiently there, the door could well be opened towards first-team inclusion in a couple of years’ time.

Assuming there are no late hitches, the Reds will hopefully clinch a deal in the coming days for a young player who, by all accounts, has an extraordinarily high ceiling.

