Steve Nicol urges 27-y/o Liverpool ace to cut short his summer break ‘for two reasons’

Steve Nicol has urged one Liverpool player in particular to cut short his summer break ahead of Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the Reds.

After replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the start of last month the Dutchman began preseason training at the AXA Training Centre on Monday with a very limited squad.

A number of senior figures are yet to return to club training as they continue to represent their respective nations at the Euros and Copa America but the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic were all involved.

Diogo Jota is currently enjoying a break after his Portugal side were eliminated from the Euros last week but former Red Nicol believes the 27-year-old should be racing back to Merseyside.

“If I’m Diogo Jota I’m going straight to the training camp, I’m not having a break,” Nicol told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop).

“For two reasons: One, you want to get in the team, you want to get into the starting XI, you want to be one of the three that we think is going to be playing up-front. But he’s also missed a lot of last season. So, fatigue or anything like that isn’t going to come into his thinking.

“If I’m him as soon as I can I’m getting my boots and I’m getting myself down to Anfield and making sure that I start training and start showing this guy [Arne Slot] what I’m all about.”

The former Wolves man registered 15 goals and four assists in 32 appearances (across all competitions) but spent periods of the campaign sidelined with knee and muscle injuries.

Our No.20 is arguably the best finisher we have in the squad so keeping him fit this season is imperative if we’re to have a successful campaign.

All players need a rest, especially when you consider the physical demands of the modern day football schedule, but we understand where Nicol is coming from.

If we can get Jota back on Merseyside and understanding what our new boss wants from him as soon as possible that will only benefit us in the long run.

The Portuguese is adored by Kopites and we’re hoping he can fire us towards more success during the new campaign.

