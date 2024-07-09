‘Not got many weaknesses’ – TAA heaps praise on Liverpool teammate ahead of Euros showdown

Despite playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk for more than six years at Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed he can’t provide much advice to England’s attackers on how they can get the better of the Netherlands captain.

The Three Lions take on the Dutch in Dortmund tomorrow in the semi-final of the Euros with van Dijk and Cody Gakpo expected to start for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Ryan Gravenberch is likely to once again settle for a spot on the sideline with Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez also expected to warm the bench for England.

Our No.66 was asked to comment on the quality of the Liverpool captain ahead of tomorrow’s showdown and had some nice words to say for his fellow defender.

“The quality he has got, I think anyone who has watched him play, at club level or for his national team, will say how good a player he is,” the Scouser said (as quoted by the ECHO). “So he has not got many weaknesses.

“I don’t know that I can be of much help to our attacking players but we have got to get past him and get past them to reach a final.”

Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are recognised as two of Liverpool’s most important players.

The solidity that our No.4 brings to our backline does not go unnoticed while the Scouser in Our Team’s creativity and skill with the ball at his feet is world-class.

Both will be hoping to have successful campaigns under new Reds boss Arne Slot but will firstly be focussing on helping their respective nations through to the final tomorrow.

