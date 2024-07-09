Two Liverpool youngsters already impressing Arne Slot during early days of Reds tenure – report

We’re currently experiencing a huge transition period at Liverpool.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss at the beginning of last month and is tasked with building on the huge success the German tactician tasted during his nine year spell on Merseyside.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian have all left the club meaning there’s room for incomings this summer as Slot attempts to stamp his own mark on the squad.

The Athletic (via Liverpool Echo) have suggested that Sepp van den Berg and Viteszlav Jaros have already impressed during the first week of preseason training and are increasingly likely to be a part of the first team squad this term.

The former has already made a handful of first team appearances down the years but has spent time on loan at Preston North End in the Championship and in Germany with Schalke and Mainz.

He has returned to Merseyside this summer looking eager to impress his new boss and add to his four senior outings.

Jaros, meanwhile, is looking to become third-choice between the sticks behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. He’s yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the club.

The Czech Republic international signed from Slavia Prague in 2017 and has spent time on loan at St Patricks Athletic in Ireland, Notts County and most recently Sturm Graz in Austria.

If both players can prove they’re ready to step up to the first team squad this summer it could save the Reds a fair amount of money in the transfer market.

With Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk the preferred central defensive partnership at Anfield, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are in reserve. Van den Berg would be a more than adequate fifth choice.

It remains to be seen what business we complete this summer but there’s plenty to look forward to for us Reds.

