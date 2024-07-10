Liverpool stalwart could have one big reason to stay at Anfield despite overseas interest – report

We’re in the midst of another summer transfer window which sees Liverpool players being targeted by the Saudi Pro League.

After Al-Ittihad’s determined pursuit of Mo Salah in 2023 fell short when a £150m offer was rejected, this time it’s Alisson Becker who’s the object of desire in the Middle East.

As reported by Rudy Galetti for TEAMtalk, Al-Nassr have held talks with the goalkeeper’s representatives about a potential move to Riyadh, which forms part of a planned double swoop also involving compatriot Ederson of Manchester City.

However, despite the Saudi club’s willingness to spend big on Liverpool’s number one, the 31-year-old is worried that he could lose his place as Brazil’s first-choice ‘keeper if he leaves Europe, even if he hasn’t completely ruled out the interest from the Gulf.

Even though every footballer has their price, and club legends will always be replaced eventually, Liverpool fans will be praying that Alisson doesn’t flock to Saudi Arabia this summer.

We’ve already seen one experienced goalkeeper in Adrian return to Real Betis, while there’s still plenty of uncertainty as to whether Caoimhin Kelleher will follow him out the door.

Should the Irishman also leave, the Reds certainly couldn’t afford to lose a third senior stopper in the one transfer window, especially when the man in question is among the world’s best in his position.

Alisson is a talismanic figure on whom Arne Slot will surely be depending to form part of Liverpool’s spine over the coming season and beyond. He still has three years remaining on his contract at Anfield, so unlike with Salah, LFC aren’t rapidly approaching a crossroads as to deciding on the Brazilian’s future.

Thankfully for us, it appars that the 31-year-old’s determination not to lose his national team berth – which he reclaimed from Ederson last autumn – could count in our favour and hopefully see any offers from Saudi Arabia end up in the bin.

