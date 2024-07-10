Liverpool submit £50m+ offer for ‘high level’ Copa America brute; he excels in the air – report

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer for a Serie A-based centre-back.

According to The Standard (via Fichajes), the Reds have submitted a bid to Juventus believed to be worth €60m (£50.7m) for Gleison Bremer, who’s been an intermittent transfer target at Anfield for some time.

Three other clubs are also thought to be interested in the Brazil international, who was in his country’s squad for the Copa America but didn’t get on the pitch during the tournament.

Former Brazil coach Tite has previously hailed the ‘high level’ performances of Bremer in Serie A (Football Italia), and the 27-year-old is a powerhouse in the air, winning 2.84 aerial duels per 90 minutes over the past year (FBref).

According to the statistical website, that average places him among the top 16% of centre-backs in Europe’s main leagues for that particular metric. However, when looking at a series of other key attributes, he doesn’t rank anywhere near as highly.

If indeed Liverpool have made an offer in excess of £50m for the 6 foot 2 Juventus man, it’d come as something of a surprise to us, given his age and the likelihood that a younger alternative with a more rounded skill set could be found.

Until such time that these reports are corroborated by trusted sources closer to home, we’d be inclined to take them with a pinch of salt. If they’re accurate, though, it at least shows that Richard Hughes is making moves to try and bolster Arne Slot’s options in the centre of defence.

