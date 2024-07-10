(Video) Mac Allister comments on playing left wing for Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister went through his first season at Liverpool playing in several positions for the team and many will have their own opinion on where he plays best.

Performing in the semi final of the Copa America for Argentina, our No.10 was played on the left wing and shared his thoughts on the decision after the match by saying (translated):

“No, I said it many times. I don’t care [where I play], the only thing I want is to help the team. I feel like I can help in both positions. So, I’m happy.”

It’s unlikely that Arne Slot will see the performance that garnered a 6.8 match rating on SofaScore and think that the former Brighton man will displace Luis Diaz in his side.

However, it adds another string to the bow of a clever player that we are all looking forward to seeing at Anfield next season.

