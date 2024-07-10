Alexis Mac Allister has helped to ensure that at least one man will go back to Liverpool ecstatic

Alexis Mac Allister has played his part in ensuring that at least one Liverpool player will return to Merseyside off the back of an extreme high.

The 25-year-old helped Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Canada in the semi-finals of the Copa America overnight, leaving them just one win away from adding the continental crown to their World Cup triumph of 2022.

They’re awaiting the winners of Uruguay or Colombia in the decider next Sunday night, with those two playing their semi-final at 1am Thursday BST. That tie, of course, pits Darwin Nunez up against Luis Diaz, which means that the tournament will definitely be won by one Reds player in the coming days.

READ MORE: Liverpool considering swoop for unsung hero of Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph

READ MORE: Liverpool confirm amended kick-off time for August fixture; date unchanged

In addition to the Copa America, there’s a plausible chance that Liverpool could also be represented in the winning squad at Euro 2024.

That would’ve been guaranteed had Ibrahima Konate’s France beaten Spain last night, but there’ll definitely be at least a couple of Reds players with one of the finalists, as Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch) and England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez) face each other in tonight’s semi-final.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

While we’re sure that Arne Slot will be cheering on his nation in their match later, part of him might be less than ecstatic that so many key members of his squad won’t be returning to Kirkby until late July/early August due to their countries’ progression in major tournaments this summer.

However, with one of Mac Allister, Nunez or Diaz certain to come back a Copa America winner, we can be sure that at least one Liverpool player will be on a huge high when they next walk through the door of the AXA Training Centre.

Best of luck to all the Reds still involved in either the USA or Germany as continental glory comes within touching distance!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions