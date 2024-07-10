Tick-tock: Liverpool have just five days left to fulfil reported Arne Slot transfer plea

The clock is ticking rapidly on one Liverpool-linked player who Arne Slot is reportedly desperate to try and bring to Anfield.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano on X last night, the €60m (£50.7m) release clause in Dani Olmo’s contract at RB Leipzig will expire next Monday (15 July).

In May, reports from Spain indicated that the Reds’ new head coach had asked Anfield chiefs to pay that amount as a matter of urgency while the clause is still active, with the Dutchman viewing the Spain international as the ideal candidate to strengthen our attacking options.

🚨🇪🇸 €60m release clause into Dani Olmo’s contract at RB Leipzig expires on Monday, July 15. pic.twitter.com/iLndUPbN0k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

It now looks an exceptionally tall order for Liverpool to snap up Olmo while his release clause is still active, given his ongoing participation at Euro 2024.

He drew level with Cody Gakpo and three other players as the tournament’s joint-top scorer after netting Spain’s winner against France in their semi-final on Tuesday night, maintaining his record of scoring in every knockout match for La Roja in Germany.

His attention will be firmly focused on preparing for the final on Sunday, the day before his Leipzig clause expires. Should the 26-year-old find the net decisively in Berlin, his club are sure to demand a lot more than the £50.7m for which prospective suitors could theoretically still sign him.

Realistically speaking, Slot will have to be patient in his apparent hopes of bringing Olmo to Anfield, particularly with the Red Bull-owned outfit under no pressure to sell due to the Spaniard having three more years on his contract.

An inviting opportunity to snap him up for a reasonable sum appears to have passed Liverpool by, and his performances at Euro 2024 will inevitably put him in the shop window.

However, if Richard Hughes is adamant that the 26-year-old attacker would be the perfect fit for the Reds, he might just be willing to push the boat out in order to get a deal done this summer, even if means paying a lot more than £50m.

