‘He’s joining’ – Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’ to incoming Liverpool transfer

Fabrizio Romano has sounded his famous ‘here we go’ klaxon on Liverpool’s first incoming transfer of the summer.

Following reports earlier this week that the Reds were closing in on the signature of Chelsea academy youngster Rio Ngumoha, the Italian journalist took to social media this afternoon to declare that the deal is effectively done.

He posted on X: “Liverpool sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea Academy, exclusive story confirmed and here we go! 2008 born talent set to sign documents after agreement revealed earlier this week. Several clubs wanted Rio but he’s joining #LFC Academy.”

James Pearce also reported of the imminent transfer for The Athletic, outlining that LFC must wait for the Premier League to approve the requisite paperwork before he can train or play with the club.

🚨🔴 Liverpool sign Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea Academy, exclusive story confirmed and here we go! 2008 born talent set to sign documents after agreement revealed earlier this week. Several clubs wanted Rio but he’s joining #LFC Academy. pic.twitter.com/I17cLfeGnZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024

In sharing a link to his article via X, Pearce described Liverpool’s impending capture of Ngumoha as a ‘major coup’, a sentiment which has also been shared by the likes of Bence Bocsak in reent days.

The 15-year-old was named player of the tournament when Chelsea under-16s won the national title at that age grade last year, while he’s already played for the Blues’ under-21 side and even trained with their senior squad.

The Athletic outlined that a clear pathway to first-team football was pivotal in the teenager’s decision to join the Reds, having seen Jurgen Klopp hand game-time to Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Jayden Danns, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Lewis Koumas over the past few months.

The former two have now become recognised first-teamers, and their progression is what Ngumoha will be striving to emulate at Liverpool.

At his age, it’ll take time for him to make that biggest of leap from academy to senior football, but with numerous prominent journalists talking up how significant a coup it is for the Reds, Anfield chiefs have every right to feel very pleased about securing his services, assuming there are no late bureaucratic hitches.

