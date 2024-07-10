Romano: Liverpool have had ‘several meetings’ with 25y/o’s agents, but deal could be ‘difficult’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool could strengthen their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window, having held ‘several meetings’ with the agents of one Serie A player in that position.

The Reds have been linked with Ederson of Atalanta in recent weeks, and the 25-year-old has admitted to being ‘curious‘ about the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

Speaking on his Playback channel, the Italian reporter shared the news that Anfield chiefs have met with the Brazilian’s representatives, albeit with no concrete proposal to follow as of yet.

Romano stated: “I would not be surprised if Liverpool go for a midfielder this summer because, for example, they have had several meetings and contacts with the agents of Ederson from Atalanta.

“He is one of the players that Liverpool considered in the midfield, but never sent a proposal – also because they know it’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be complicated.”

Atalanta chiefs have a reputation for being notoriously tough negotiators in the transfer market, which probably explains why Liverpool acknowledge how difficult it could be to acquire Ederson at a reasonable price.

The Europa League winners have form for extracting substantial fees for players sold to Premier League clubs, banking £42.5m for Cristian Romero’s permanent move to Tottenham and £64m (potentially rising to £72m) from Rasmus Hojlund’s sale to Manchester United.

At 25, he’s at an ideal age to make an immediate impact at Anfield while also representing a long-term option, and he can adapt to a variety of roles in the middle of the park, most often as a number 8 or a defensive midfielder.

A tally of six goals in 36 Serie A games last season was respectable for a player in his position, and his qualities as an enforcer are highlighted by match averages of 2.47 tackles and 1.4 interceptions, the latter placing him among the top 15% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues (FBref).

Ederson could be a solid shout to strengtehn Arne Slot’s midfield if Liverpool were to submit an offer for him, but as Romano warned, it won’t be easy to prise him from Atalanta unless the Reds dig deep into their summer transfer budget.

He’d be nice to have at Anfield, but only if he can be acquired at a price that Richard Hughes deems fair.

