(Video) Salah and Endo return to Liverpool training; Carvalho’s greeting is especially wholesome

Mo Salah and Wataru Endo have returned from their respective summer breaks to begin pre-season preparations with Liverpool.

The duo were back at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday morning, having been on World Cup qualifying duty with their nations last month, and both looked delighted to return to the familiar surroundings of Kirkby.

Both players were unsurprisingly welcomed very warmly by LFC staff and their teammates who’d already reported for duty in recent days, although the most wholesome greeting may have come from Fabio Carvalho.

Upon Salah tapping the 21-year-old on the side of the head during a game of pool, the youngster turned around and burst into an astonished smile before exclaiming ‘Mohamed!’ and sharing a brief embrace with our number 11.

The cameras also caught Endo having a chat with Arne Slot as the two met in person for the first time since he Dutchman took charge at Liverpool.

Slowly but surely, the band is getting back together as the days and weeks progress!

You can view the footage of Salah and Endo returning to the AXA Training Centre below, via @LFC on X: